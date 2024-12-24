1 year later: Family urges killer of 16-year-old shot days before last Christmas to come forward

Isayah Coburn was fatally shot on Dec. 23 of last year in south Minneapolis — just days after his 16th birthday.

“He had an old spirit,” said Dawn Williams about her son.

Isayah’s murder remains unsolved one year later.

“It’s not just another teen who died; it’s somebody’s son, it’s somebody’s brother, somebody’s friend,” said Jamila Troop, Isayah’s older sister. “He means a whole lot to us.”

Gunfire broke out on Dec. 23, 2023, on East Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Isayah was shot and died, and a woman was also shot but survived.

In the same area, just 24 hours before, two other people were shot, according to police.

The family said Isayah was walking to get pizza.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Minneapolis Police multiple questions about the teen’s case — including what could have sparked the gunfire.

A police spokesperson only said in an email that the investigation is open and that no arrests have been made.

Isayah’s family holds onto hope someone will step forward with a clue in his murder.

“Tell the truth, you can’t keep running from it, keep hiding from it, tell the truth,” Williams said.

As the family waits for a break in the case, Williams says she must remain strong while feeling the pain of losing a child.

“I’m the matriarch; I have to set an example for the other kids and other people who look up to me,” Williams said. “If I fall off, they will fall off too… I can’t fall off.”

If you have that tip in the case, remember you can remain anonymous by connecting to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.