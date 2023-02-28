Yung Gravy to perform at 2023 Minnesota State Fair

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced that rapper Yung Gravy will be performing at the Grandstand during the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The show will feature musical special guest bbno$, a frequent collaborator with Yung Gravy.

Both artists rose to fame by initially releasing their own music on SoundCloud in 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $29 to $64.

This is the third Grandstand Concert Series show announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Previously announced Grandstand shows included Duran Duran and The Chicks.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Sept 4.