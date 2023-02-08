Duran Duran to play at State Fair Grandstand this summer

Duran Duran is coming to the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 31 with special guests Bastille and Nile Rogers & Chic.

Tickets to see the iconic British band at the Grandstand go on sale February 16, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Fair. Currently, tickets are only available online and by phone at 800-514-3849.

Duran Duran announced Wednesday they are beginning a 26-date North American tour beginning at the end of May. Their most recent studio album, Future Past, was the highest charting for the group in 16 years. For more information on the show, CLICK HERE.