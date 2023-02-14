The Chicks to play at State Fair Grandstand this summer

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, will play for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series with special guest Wild Rivers, according to an announcement from the Minnesota State Fair.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. with reserved seating prices set at $77, $97, $107, and $197. Tickets can be bought through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. At this time, tickets can only be bought online and by phone.

Additional State Fair ticket information can be found by calling 651-288-4427. More informaition on the entire Grandstand lineup can be found here.

The Chicks are the best-selling female group in America with more than 33 million albums sold in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Formed originally in Texas as a bluegrass group, the band hit commercial fame with their breakthrough album “Wide Open Spaces.” The band has won 13 Grammys.