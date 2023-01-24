Construction of new scoreboard at Target Field underway

The Minnesota Twins will have a new scoreboard for the upcoming season.

Construction of the new board is underway at Target Field, with the team calling the project “Scoreboard 2.0.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS got a sneak peek at the process.

Once it’s finished, it will be the sixth-largest scoreboard in the entire league.

The project will not only increase the size of all scoreboards in Target Field but also their capabilities.

“We felt it was time to bring the latest and greatest and the future really of scoreboard technology to Target Field,” said Matt Hodson, the director of business communications for the Minnesota Twins.

The project will be completed in time for the home opener against the Houston Astros on April 6.