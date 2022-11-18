Twins unveil new uniforms at MOA

The Minnesota Twins unveiled their new threads on Friday.

The club called the event the culmination of a two-year process and also starts the next chapter of Twins baseball, which the team says is “inspired by yesterday’s heroes and built for tomorrow’s legends.”

At 11:30 a.m., the team officially unveiled their new uniforms and logos at the Mall of America Rotunda.

Several team leaders and players attended the announcement, and fans at MOA got a chance to take pictures with players, alumni and T.C., the team’s mascot. The new merchandise then went on sale at the MOA Twins Store.

The Twins’ new “M” logo with a red North Star is revealed at MOA.