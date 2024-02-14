Woman sentenced to probation for Midway Cub Foods stabbing

A Maplewood woman was sentenced to probation in Ramsey County Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a stabbing in the parking lot of a Cub Foods last March.

She was also sentenced to serve 11 days in jail but had credit for 11 days already served.

Jalyce Tianna Roberts, 26, pleaded guilty in June to one count of threats of terror. She was initially charged with one count of second-degree assault.

RELATED: Woman charged in stabbing at Midway Cub Foods pleads guilty | Woman charged for Midway Cub stabbing

On March 25, officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) responded to the Cub Foods on the 1400 block of University Avenue in St. Paul on a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man bleeding heavily and suffering from a stab wound to the shoulder. He told law enforcement his girlfriend had stabbed him, according to court records.

The victim was brought to the hospital to recover.

Roberts later entered Cub Foods and identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint. Roberts told law enforcement she was pregnant with the victim’s child and that when she was in the car in the parking lot with the victim, an unknown man hiding in the backseat had stabbed the victim, the complaint stated.

Later, Roberts told law enforcement she had stabbed the victim. She said he was hitting her and she stabbed him to get him to stop, although the complaint notes that Roberts did not have any injuries on her face or body.