Woman charged in stabbing at Midway Cub Foods pleads guilty

A Maplewood woman who was charged with stabbing her boyfriend at a grocery store in St. Paul this spring has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Court documents show that 26-year-old Jalyce Tianna Roberts entered a petition to plead guilty to a charge of making violent threats with reckless disregard on Friday.

According to the plea agreement, Roberts is expected to get a sentence of no more than 30 days in jail along with probation terms that the judge deems appropriate. A violent threats charge carries a maximum of five years in prison, and she had been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, which carried up to seven years in prison.

A criminal complaint said Roberts admitted to stabbing her boyfriend at the Midway Cub Foods on March 25, saying he had been hitting her in the car. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of the stab wound to his shoulder. The complaint also noted that Roberts didn’t have any apparent injuries.

Court records show she is set to be sentenced on Aug. 31.