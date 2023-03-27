Woman charged for Midway Cub stabbing

The woman arrested after the March 25 stabbing at the Midway Cub Foods now faces a felony charge.

Jalyce Tianna Roberts, 25, has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for stabbing a man she was in a relationship with, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

She could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

As previously reported, St. Paul police arrived around 5:30 a.m. to find a man bleeding heavily with a stab wound to the shoulder. Responders took him to the hospital, and according to court records, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Roberts eventually admitted she stabbed the man, later identified as her boyfriend, and said she did so because he was hitting her in their car.

As of posting, court records do not include any updated statements from the man confirming or refuting Roberts’ confession.

Roberts’ first court appearance is scheduled for March 28.