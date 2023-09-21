Woman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for fatal 2022 drunken-driving crash

A woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal drunken-driving crash in 2022 has been sentenced to almost five years in prison, according to court records.

Jill Marie Zetterwall, 59, has been sentenced to 57 months (4.75 years) and gets credit of one day for time served. Zetterwall’s conditional release after confinement is set at five years and she must pay $2,085.50 in fines and fees.

Zetterwall was charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide in August 2022. She pleaded guilty to one count in June as part of a plea deal.

Court records state that Zetterwall was headed north in a Toyota RAV4 on Highway 169 near 117th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on July 21, 2022, when she veered into the left lane, went across the median and into oncoming traffic to get around slow traffic ahead of her. Witnesses say she hit the front of another vehicle in the process.

After crossing the southbound lanes, she crashed into a Hyundai Accent, which went into a ditch and flipped it on its roof, according to a criminal complaint.

Medics pronounced the driver of the Hyundai — 37-year-old Adam Madsen of Anoka — dead at the scene. Madsen was on his way to work when the crash happened and is survived by four children.

Officers arriving at the crash scene spoke with Zetterwall, who told them she had been drinking that morning and had her last drink “a couple of hours earlier.” A blood sample indicated she had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.225.