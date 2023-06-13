Woman pleads guilty to charge stemming from fatal Champlin crash that killed father of 4

Court records show a Maple Grove woman will be sentenced this fall for a charge stemming from a fatal crash in July of 2022.

Documents show Jill Marie Zetterwall, 59, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Her sentencing has been scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Zetterwall was initially charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide, all with modifiers of being under the influence of alcohol. A criminal complaint said prosecutors alleged Zetterwall had a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

According to the complaint, Zetterwall was headed north in a Toyota RAV4 on Highway 169 near 117th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on July 21, 2022 when she veered into the left lane and then across the median and into oncoming traffic to get around slowing traffic ahead of her. Witnesses say she clipped the front of another vehicle in the process.

After she crossed into the southbound lanes, she crashed into a Hyundai Accent, sending it into a ditch and flipping it on its roof, a criminal complaint states.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 35-year-old Adam Madsen of Anoka, died at the scene.

