Winners of MnDOT’s snowplow name contest to be announced Tuesday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce the winner of this year’s Name a Snowplow contest on Tuesday.

More than 8,000 names were submitted to the Minnesota Department of Transportation at the start of the contest back in early December. MnDOT limited entries to one per person and ideas had to be in by 12 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The 50 finalists were announced last Tuesday, and voting for those names was open through Sunday, Jan. 28.

The top eight names will be chosen for snowplows.

Among the finalists were “A Little Salty,” “I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered,” “Clark Blizzwald,” “You’re Killin’ Me Squalls,” “Taylor Drift,” “Beyon-Sleigh,” “Don’t Flurry Be Happy,” “Flake Superior,” “SKOL Plow,” and “Because I Said Snow!”

Walz is expected to announce the winners in Richfield at 12:30 p.m.

