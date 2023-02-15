White Bear Lake McDonald’s locations donating portion of Wednesday sales to injured officer

A reason to get some fast food on Wednesday: The White Bear Lake McDonald’s locations will be donating a portion of their sales to benefit the police officer who was shot multiple times while serving an arrest warrant last month.

From 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday only, the McDonald’s locations on Highway 61 and County Road E East in White Bear Lake are giving 25% of all sales to help injured officer Ryan Sheak.

Sheak was hurt when officers went to an apartment in the 3100 block of Karth Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. However, the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., allegedly started firing at the officers, striking Sheak multiple times.

He was rushed to a hospital and continues his recovery.

Holmgren is charged with attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault in connection with the incident. His next court appearance is set for March 15.