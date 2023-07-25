What’s new at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair?

The start of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a month away.

This year’s new foods and commemorative artwork have already been unveiled, as have the Grandstand shows. But what is new at this year’s fair?

Fair officials announced the new attractions and exhibits for 2023 on Tuesday, with something for people of all ages. The list includes:

A sensory-friendly morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway, featuring reduced light brightness and sound volume on Aug. 28. It will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mighty Midway and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kidway.

Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-a-Stick, which debuted at the popular Kickoff to Summer event in May and features a nine-hole course of famous State Fair landmarks. It will be located at North End and runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park. Minnesota's top Latino radio stations (La Raza 95.7 FM and 1400/1470 AM) will host a festival representing Latin American cultures in Minnesota on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 50th annual Amateur Talent Contest, featuring more than 17,000 singers, dancers and other performers. The free event at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell will have semifinals from Aug. 24 through Sept. 2.

Naturalization ceremonies and oaths of allegiance. What better way to become U.S. citizens than by completing the process at the Great Minnesota Get-Together? Ceremonies will be held on Aug. 28 and 30 at the International Bazaar Stage.

Universally designed changing restroom with hoist. Located on the east side of Cosgrove Street, north of Lee Avenue, the fair will have Momentum Fresh, the first fully accessible mobile restroom with a full-size adjustable changing table, ceiling hoist and other amenities.

A new look for the Oink Booth, designed to reflect a modern-day pig barn. It is located at the Robert A. Christensen Pavilion.

Theater Day at Dan Patch Park will feature a musical based on the movie "Madagascar." ETC Productions and Apple Valley High School are putting on the one-hour show that is free to all fairgoers and will take place on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Two new Kidway rides: Beach Shack and Pump & Jump. Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets will also be loaded onto a "Fun Card" this year rather than being given as paper tickets.

: Beach Shack and Pump & Jump. Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets will also be loaded onto a “Fun Card” this year rather than being given as paper tickets. Five new stops are featured on the State Fair history walking tour, the two-mile, 12-stop, self-guided adventure of some of the fair’s most historically significant spots.

New livestock and agriculture competitions, new competition themes and more!

For the full list of new attractions at the fair and more details, click here. Find all of KSTP’s State Fair coverage here.