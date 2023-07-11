New food announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Emily Baude KSTP
Baba's Al Taco Baba (Courtesy: Minnesota State Fair)

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair revealed a list of new food to try at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Read on for a list of new food items at the fair this year.

  • Al Taco Baba at Baba’s
  • Ba-Sants in two varieties: Everything Cream Cheese and Sweet Corn at French Meadow Bakery and Cafe
  • Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog at Nordic Waffles
  • Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping at Holy Land
  • Bee Sting Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream
  • Birthday Cake Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds
  • Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel at Green Mill
  • Cheesecake Curds at LuLu’s Public House
  • Chicken Momo with Tomato Chutney at MomoDosa
  • Cloud Coolers in three flavors at Spinning Wylde
  • Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri’s
  • Crunchy Balboa at The Herbivorous Butcher
  • Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos
  • Donut Delights at Coasters
  • Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli at Oodles of Noodles
  • Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in two varieties at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop
  • Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit at Lulu’s Public House
  • Galabao at Union Hmong Kitchen
  • Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall
  • Hot Honey Cheese Sticks at The Blue Barn
  • Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater
  • Italian Duo Dunkers at Sara’s Tipsy Pies
  • Jam’nades in two varieties at Jammy Sammies
  • “Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade at Nordic Waffles
  • Lemonade Sorbet at Quench’d
  • Loaded Lobster Fries at Cafe Caribe
  • Maui – Sota Sticky Rice at RC’s BBQ
  • Miami Mango Pickles at Soul Bowl
  • MinneCookieDough Pie at Minneapple Pie
  • Paletas in two flavors at Hamline Church Dining Hall
  • Pickle Fries at Mike’s Hamburgers
  • Smoked Beef Arepa at the Arepa Bar
  • Sota-cuterie Board at Sabino’s Pizza Pies
  • Walleye Fritter Pops at Giggles’ Campfire Grill

The fair is also welcoming several new food vendors this year, including the nationally award-winning Afro Deli.

Other new vendors include Bandstand Concessions, Churros and Aguas Fresca, MomoDosa, Peachey’s Baking Company, Tasti Whip and Wow Fudge.