New food announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair revealed a list of new food to try at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Read on for a list of new food items at the fair this year.
- Al Taco Baba at Baba’s
- Ba-Sants in two varieties: Everything Cream Cheese and Sweet Corn at French Meadow Bakery and Cafe
- Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog at Nordic Waffles
- Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping at Holy Land
- Bee Sting Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream
- Birthday Cake Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds
- Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel at Green Mill
- Cheesecake Curds at LuLu’s Public House
- Chicken Momo with Tomato Chutney at MomoDosa
- Cloud Coolers in three flavors at Spinning Wylde
- Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri’s
- Crunchy Balboa at The Herbivorous Butcher
- Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos
- Donut Delights at Coasters
- Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli at Oodles of Noodles
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in two varieties at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop
- Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit at Lulu’s Public House
- Galabao at Union Hmong Kitchen
- Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall
- Hot Honey Cheese Sticks at The Blue Barn
- Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater
- Italian Duo Dunkers at Sara’s Tipsy Pies
- Jam’nades in two varieties at Jammy Sammies
- “Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade at Nordic Waffles
- Lemonade Sorbet at Quench’d
- Loaded Lobster Fries at Cafe Caribe
- Maui – Sota Sticky Rice at RC’s BBQ
- Miami Mango Pickles at Soul Bowl
- MinneCookieDough Pie at Minneapple Pie
- Paletas in two flavors at Hamline Church Dining Hall
- Pickle Fries at Mike’s Hamburgers
- Smoked Beef Arepa at the Arepa Bar
- Sota-cuterie Board at Sabino’s Pizza Pies
- Walleye Fritter Pops at Giggles’ Campfire Grill
The fair is also welcoming several new food vendors this year, including the nationally award-winning Afro Deli.
RELATED: Afro Deli owner named National Small Business Person of the Year
Other new vendors include Bandstand Concessions, Churros and Aguas Fresca, MomoDosa, Peachey’s Baking Company, Tasti Whip and Wow Fudge.