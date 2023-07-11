New food announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair revealed a list of new food to try at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The State Fair begins on Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Read on for a list of new food items at the fair this year.

Al Taco Baba at Baba’s

Ba-Sants in two varieties: Everything Cream Cheese and Sweet Corn at French Meadow Bakery and Cafe

Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog at Nordic Waffles

Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping at Holy Land

Bee Sting Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream

Birthday Cake Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts and Cheese Curds

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel at Green Mill

Cheesecake Curds at LuLu’s Public House

Chicken Momo with Tomato Chutney at MomoDosa

Cloud Coolers in three flavors at Spinning Wylde

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri’s

Crunchy Balboa at The Herbivorous Butcher

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Donut Delights at Coasters

Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli at Oodles of Noodles

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in two varieties at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit at Lulu’s Public House

Galabao at Union Hmong Kitchen

Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall

Hot Honey Cheese Sticks at The Blue Barn

Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

Italian Duo Dunkers at Sara’s Tipsy Pies

Jam’nades in two varieties at Jammy Sammies

“Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade at Nordic Waffles

Lemonade Sorbet at Quench’d

Loaded Lobster Fries at Cafe Caribe

Maui – Sota Sticky Rice at RC’s BBQ

Miami Mango Pickles at Soul Bowl

MinneCookieDough Pie at Minneapple Pie

Paletas in two flavors at Hamline Church Dining Hall

Pickle Fries at Mike’s Hamburgers

Smoked Beef Arepa at the Arepa Bar

Sota-cuterie Board at Sabino’s Pizza Pies

Walleye Fritter Pops at Giggles’ Campfire Grill

The fair is also welcoming several new food vendors this year, including the nationally award-winning Afro Deli.

Other new vendors include Bandstand Concessions, Churros and Aguas Fresca, MomoDosa, Peachey’s Baking Company, Tasti Whip and Wow Fudge.