Weekend events: Jan. 27-29

There may be cold weather in the region this weekend but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor events happening. Here’s a weekend roundup for Jan. 27 through Jan. 29:

St. Paul Winter Carnival

The 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival kicked off Thursday with the start of the ice carving competition but continues Friday and Saturday with the King Boreas Grande Day Parade.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. along West Seventh Street. It will feature bands, floats and the newly crowned Kong Boreas and his royal family. The full carnival runs through Feb. 5, including the Fire and Ice run, ice carvings for kids and new this year: helicopter rides.

KSTP’s Alex Jokich and Chris Reece will be the event’s grand marshals. CLICK HERE for the carnival’s full event calendar, and HERE for information on Saturday’s King Boreas Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade.

Hockey Day Minnesota

Events kicked off Thursday evening but additional games will be played Friday through Sunday.

Friday, a college game will be played at 5:30 p.m. featuring the men’s teams from St. John’s and Augsburg, with another game featuring White Bear Lake alumni scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, games will be played at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. They will be followed by fireworks at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, charity games for the Minnesota Warriors, the Herb Brooks Foundation and a United Heroes League will be played Sunday, in addition to a sled hockey game and an open skate.

Frosted Labyrinth

Visitors to Tattersall Distilling in River Falls will be able to navigate half a mile of passages before reaching the center of a maze. After getting to the middle, you can hunt for treasure and carve your name into an ice wall of fame.

The labyrinth includes an ice slide, sculptures and more, with cocktails and hot cocoa available.

The event opens Friday and runs through Sunday.

Tickets range from $16-$22 and are available in limited quantities per time slot. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Klondike Dog Derby’s Cutest Puppy Contest

The cutest puppy contest will happen at Back Channel Brewing Company in Spring Park from 1-4 p.m. Saturday ahead of the dog race.

Photos of puppies will be assigned a number and attached to a jar where votes will be collected. In order to compete, puppies must be at least 6 months old.

Tickets will be $1 per vote and are available on-site. Votes will be counted after jars are collected at 4 p.m. The winner will then be announced on Monday, Jan. 30.

While admission is free, donations are encouraged, with $20 getting two drink tickets and a collector’s edition pint glass.

Jurassic Quest

Dinosaurs will be taking over the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend as part of “Jurassic Quest.”

There will be big displays where you can get up close and personal to learn about the creatures. The event includes dinosaurs you can ride, live shows about dinosaurs as well as interactive science and art activities, including a fossil dig.

The event starts Saturday and runs through Sunday. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Ice & Lights Party

Free ice skating, dance lights, glow sticks and free sticks of cheese will be available at Ridgedale Center’s Dick’s House of Sport in Minnetonka on Saturday.

Cheese sticks are available to participants while supplies last.

There are time slots for 5, 6 or 7 p.m.

TwinsFest

The Minnesota Twins are hosting their annual unofficial kickoff to the upcoming season this weekend.

TwinsFest runs from Friday through Saturday.

Friday’s event includes TwinsFest Live at the Fillmore Minneapolis. It includes the chance to meet more than 60 current, former and future Twins players, including Carlos Correa, Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau.

Anyone who attends Friday’s event gets a voucher that’s good for any home game in April.

Saturday’s TwinsFest continues Saturday with autograph sessions at Target Field.

YMCA’s Kid-a-rod

The YMCA of the North is hosting its annual Kid-a-rod event this weekend. The event is inspired by Alaska’s famous Iditarod sled dog race.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Thompson County Park in West St. Paul. There are kids-only racing events, as well as some with adults. It features trail running, hill-climbing, hiking and obstacles.

The YMCA is using the event to promote safe family adventures and getting kids outdoors.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Further north, mushers are getting ready for this weekend’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The race kicks off on Sunday and includes three distances: 40 miles, 120 miles and 300 miles. The 40-mile teams are expected to finish in Two Harbors just under five hours later.

The 120-mile participants are expected to finish in Finland Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the full marathoners will finish late Tuesday in Grand Portage.