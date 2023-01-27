Ice carving competition underway in St. Paul

The ice carving competition is officially underway in St. Paul’s Winter Carnival.

During the overnight hours, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS camera checked on the progress carvers had made since early Thursday evening. Watch the video above to see their progress.

The competition started at 7 p.m., and each team is given just 48 hours to figure out their creations and bring them to life.

There is a whole set of rules each artist must follow.

One participating team has been doing this for more than two decades.

“We’re happy to be back in Rice Park. We’ve been kinda all over – they’re all fun to be at, but Rice Park is kinda where our hearts are at,” said John Njoes, an ice sculptor.

They also say the overnight snow wasn’t too bad – they’ll take it over sculpting ice with temperatures in the 40s.

