Walz to address statewide flooding outlook, preparations

Governor Tim Walz is set to address the state’s spring flood outlook and preparations on Wednesday morning.

Walz will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, Homeland Security and Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, and others.

People all over Minnesota have been preparing for flooding, as spring thaws the snow and temperatures warm up.

Check back at 10:15 a.m. for a live stream of the event.