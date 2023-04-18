Cities continue to prepare for flooding as rain, snow forecast for end of week

Water was flowing Tuesday morning just beneath the lift bridge, however there's still a ways to go before hitting the berm that's in place.

Multiple communities are bracing for spring floods this week, as some area waterways are expected to hit major flood stage.

This comes as more rain and snow are expected to fall in the region later in the week, with some areas receiving up to four inches of precipitation. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s complete spring flood coverage. Make sure to download the free KSTP mobile app to track weather conditions and get alerts sent straight to you.

Delano

Chopper 5 on Monday flew over Delano, where the Crow River is spilling over its banks. It is expected to reach major flooding on Tuesday.

The city’s floodwall has been installed in the downtown area out of caution due to the upcoming forecast. Water levels are projected to crest at 19 feet later in the week.

City officials also closed the Bridge Avenue Bridge, which runs over the Crow River due to the high water levels. At least one road is also underwater.

Anoka

The Rum River in Anoka is currently in moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. The city is closing trails and parks flooded by the rising water.

Champlin

The Mississippi River is just below moderate flood stage in Champlin as of Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service expects it to hit the moderate stage sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, it rose up the garage of one apartment complex in town. A city spokesperson says there are 32 properties they’re watching that are susceptible to damage.

Stillwater

The St. Croix River is expected to rise through at least Thursday in Stillwater, and water levels are currently just beneath the lift bridge. However, there is still a ways to go before water hits the berm that was put in place weeks ago.

In the downtown area, hundreds of volunteers have helped put up thousands of sandbags along the river to help keep businesses from flooding. On Monday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that would move $40 million to the state’s emergency account. That move will speed up the process to get help to communities dealing with damage from flooding and other disasters.

Ramsey County

A local emergency was declared Tuesday in Ramsey County since the Mississippi River is expected to enter the major flood stage in St. Paul this week. County leaders say the move allows the county to request help from the state and federal Department of Homeland Security to mitigate community impacts.

The county says it’s all part of its emergency operations plan.

Flood concerns have caused St. Paul to already close several streets, parks, trails and other facilities in the past week.

Dakota County

Lilydale Road is currently closed due to high water, and the Ravenna Trail heading in and out of Hastings will be closed until the road is safe to travel again.

The portion of the Mississippi River between Lock and Dam #2 to where the river meets the St. Croix in Hastings is also under a temporary no-wake zone due to flooding. The restriction will remain in place until the water level returns to below 15 feet, according to a news release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. The water level is expected to crest at over 19 feet later this week.

Pine County

The Snake River is expected to stay near its crest for the next few days, with snow and rain forecast. A pile of filled sandbags is at the south county highway shot for those who are in need of them.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says there have also been reports of boaters creating waves on the Snake River, however, there is currently a no-wake restriction for both Pokegama and Cross Lakes.