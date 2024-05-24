Walz signs rideshare, several other bills into law

All of the bills passed by state lawmakers in the recent legislative session have now been signed into law.

Gov. Tim Walz put his signature on the remaining nine bills on Friday, giving final approval to some of the most high-profile pieces of legislation passed by legislators.

The bills signed Friday include measures setting statewide rideshare pay regulations, increasing penalties for straw purchasing, expanding copper wire theft enforcement and modifying the legal marijuana legislation that took effect last summer. Funding for a new Minnesota State Patrol headquarters, a ban on historical horse racing at racetracks and millions for workforce development are among other key provisions in the legislation.

RELATED: Minnesota legislature adjourns with chaos, accomplishments

Walz applauded lawmakers for finding a rideshare solution to keep Uber and Lyft in Minnesota after their repeated threats to leave the Twin Cities or entire state if past proposals were approved. He also called the bill “a reflection of our commitment to ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for rideshare drivers.”

The governor also called the renovations to State Patrol headquarters “long overdue” and said the tougher straw purchasing penalties “will help ensure responsible gun ownership and prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands.”

KSTP Legislative Tracker