Walz signs nurse safety, hospital merger bills, 7 others

Several pieces of legislation passed by lawmakers this session have now been signed into law.

Friday, Gov. Tim Walz signed nine more bills, including ones covering nurse safety and hospital merger requirements.

It comes a day after the governor signed the paid family and medical leave bill and vetoed rideshare driver protection legislation.

Below are the bills signed into law by Walz on Friday:

See the status of several other hot-button bills we’ve followed throughout the session with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.