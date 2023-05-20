Capitol Update: GOP and DFL leaders announce infrastructure deal

On Saturday, Senator Kari Dziedzic (60, DFL) and Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL) announced that the Democrats and Republicans of the Minnesota House reached an agreement on the capitol investment bonding bill.

The bill will provide $2.6 billion in investments across the state, $1.5 billion in general obligation bonds, and a billion in cash projects, according to Dziedzic.

An initial bonding bill was put forward earlier in 2023, which passed in the House but not in the Senate.

A statement from Senator Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) noted that $300 million will be taken out of the capital investments fund to be put towards Minnesota nursing homes over the next four years.

“It’s very important that you understand that is for nursing homes that are in crisis right now, not as a loan or something that would have to be paid back later,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring). “It is to provide that funding that is so needed right now.”

The final bonding bill would mark the largest in state history, according to Hauschild. Lawmakers hope to vote on it Monday.

“It will be a super human feat for the Revisor to draft the agreement in time for us to get it done by Monday at midnight and it simply remains to be seen whether they can do that,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park). “It is an unreasonable expectation we’re putting on them but they have very often worked miracles.”

Hauschild added that the Tax Conference Committee reached an agreement on Saturday to provide over $3 million for projects on the Iron Range.