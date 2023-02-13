VIDEO: Twin Cities weekend roundup for Feb. 11-12, 2023

Another weekend of nice weather brought out Twin Cities community members for things like sledding, hockey and ice fishing.

Around the metro

KSTP photographers Clay Conover and Alyssa Marrall have your Twin Cities weekend highlights.

Some Osseo kids got a big surprise when pop star Lizzo posted a video thanking them for naming a Minnesota snowplow — “Blizzo” — after her.

Some much smaller stars of the show, local puppies, showed off Sunday during the Hudson, Wis. Puppy Bowl sponsored by Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue.

Ice fishing can be lots of fun, but it’s even better when it’s for a cause. Community members raised money for veterans this weekend while vying for a catch.

Kids took advantage of the recent nice weather and “shredded” some hills in Highland Park.

Even the grown-ups got to play outside as they raised money for charity during the annual North American Pond Hockey Championship.

As reporter Ginna Roe showed, a local museum held an event this weekend that allowed kids who have sensory difficulties to learn without disruptions.

From the studio

KSTP anchors Brett Hoffland and Alex Jokich have your weekend interviews.

A representative of Bedrace for Bridging joined KSTP to talk about the 25th annual race coming up.

Last but not least, we learned about the upcoming Winter Beer Dabbler at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

