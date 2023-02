The biggest winter beer festival in Minnesota is set to make a triumphant return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this month.

For more than 10 years, hardy Midwesterners have joined in on the fun of the Winter Beer Dabbler.

The Winter Beer Dabbler will happen on Saturday, February 25 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. with early access starting at 2 p.m.