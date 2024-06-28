Valleyfair to reschedule Fourth of July fireworks show, site will remain open on holiday

Valleyfair will still be celebrating the Fourth of July – but will be doing so without fireworks.

As Minnesotans continue to battle rising water levels across the state, Valleyfair announced early Friday they will be canceling their original plans due to floods caused by the Minnesota River. Their Fourth of July fireworks show will be rescheduled for later in the season; however, it has not yet been decided when the celebration will take place.

While the show has been postponed, the park has decided to remain open on the 4th, though with adjusted hours.

Due to flooding, daily operating hours have been changed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. Soak City hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Valleyfair closes 3 rides, uses separate parking lots due to flooding

Valleyfair said they will remain open on July Fourth and will continue to offer free, off-site parking and shuttle bus service until the flood waters recede from the parking lot. Updates on the park can be found here.

RELATED: State Emergency Operations Center coordinates flooding response