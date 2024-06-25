Valleyfair closes 3 rides due to flooding

Valleyfair announced Tuesday that three rides — Renegade, Excalibur and Thunder Canyon — will be closed this week due to flooding.

The news comes as the state has been hit by severe storms and rainfall, causing several waterways to rise.

As of Tuesday, the worst of the flooding seems to be in the southern portion of the state. Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to survey flood damage and provide an update on Tuesday.

A National Weather Service spokesperson said on Monday that more rain is expected later this week.

RELATED: Gov. Walz, emergency management officials discuss state’s emergency response to flooding

In St. Paul, the Mississippi River is spilling onto the bandshell on Raspberry Island, causing the city to issue closures along Shepard and Warner roads. In addition, Water Street on the city’s south side is also closed.

Meanwhile, in Dakota County, officials there are closing multiple parks due to flooding, including the Minnesota and Mississippi River Greenways. Other parks that are closed include Lake Byllesby Regional Park and Miesville Ravine Park Reserve, which will be closed until floodwaters recede.