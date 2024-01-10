UTV carrying 2 people falls through ice on Pelican Lake

Two people made it safely to shore after a UTV they were riding on went through the ice on Pelican Lake near Indian Mounds Resort on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded at around 5 p.m. and found that the UTV sank in about 20 feet of water.

The sheriff’s office reminded people that the “unseasonably warm weather” has made ice conditions very inconsistent and not safe.

As of Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said many of the lakes within the county still had open water.

An 82-year-old man recently died after he went through the ice in a similar incident on Pike Bay in Cass County.

Restrictions on Upper Red Lake were lifted Wednesday after conditions improved recently but several rescues have already been carried out this season.

Authorities shared the following precautions for being on the ice:

Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and a tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Do not go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there is adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.