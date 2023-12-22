3 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake, sheriff warns of deteriorating ice conditions

Authorities are warning anglers after another ice rescue on Upper Red Lake, saying ice conditions will continue to deteriorate due to the ongoing warm weather and the rain forecasted for the holiday weekend.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says three men were rescued Thursday evening after they broke through the ice while returning to shore after fishing on the lake. It’s the third rescue to happen on the lake within a week.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call with poor connection came in from the area at around 7:53 p.m. Staff at the 911 Communications Center tried to call back, and a few minutes later another call came in.

Authorities say during that call, an indication was made that three people on an ATV and trailer had broken through the ice, and that two of the three men had fallen into the water but were back on top of the ice.

At around 8:20 p.m., the three men were spotted by first responders and fire crews on the southeast side of the lake and were out roughly a mile from Joas Beach Road Northeast.

Crews were able to get out to the men, and they were back on shore at 9:05 p.m. None of the men were injured, other than being cold.

The sheriff’s office says the men reported they were headed in the wrong direction when they were returning to a resort and then broke through an ice pressure ridge.

On Tuesday morning, a plane that tried to land on the lake broke through the ice after authorities say the pilot believed he had found a safe landing area. However, the lack of snow caused the plane to have difficulty slowing down and slid into an area of thin ice on the southeastern shore. Neither the pilot nor his passenger were injured.

Just last weekend, nearly three dozen people were rescued on Sunday night after they became stranded on an ice chunk that drifted from the main ice sheet that was connected to the shore. No one was injured or fell into the water during that incident.

This weekend, Minnesota’s Weather Authority says temperatures will reach the 50s in parts of the state, with fog on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is also expected on Sunday afternoon and throughout the day on Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.