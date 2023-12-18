Responders working to rescue dozens of people stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake

A group of 40-50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake, according to Beltrami County officials.

Law enforcement states that responders are working to get everyone back safely to shore after strong winds caused the ice to shift.

A spokesperson for Beltrami County said, “We thank all of the many dedicated emergency responders who are yet again assisting fishermen stranded on Upper Red Lake. Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats.”

