Hennepin Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday

Phase one of the reconstruction project on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis’ Uptown district will begin on Monday.

The city will begin reconstruction on Hennepin Avenue between West Lake Street and Douglas Avenue, with the project taking place over the next two years in two different phases.

Phase one will be from West Lake Street to 26th Street in 2024, while phase two will be from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue in 2025.

Minneapolis Public Works states that the project is an opportunity to update Hennepin Avenue to improve space for people walking, riding transit, biking and driving. They say the layout also provides space for enhanced stations to be built for the future METRO E Line.

Public Works released a breakdown of what to expect during the construction period: