Hennepin Avenue reconstruction project begins Monday
Phase one of the reconstruction project on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis’ Uptown district will begin on Monday.
The city will begin reconstruction on Hennepin Avenue between West Lake Street and Douglas Avenue, with the project taking place over the next two years in two different phases.
Phase one will be from West Lake Street to 26th Street in 2024, while phase two will be from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue in 2025.
Minneapolis Public Works states that the project is an opportunity to update Hennepin Avenue to improve space for people walking, riding transit, biking and driving. They say the layout also provides space for enhanced stations to be built for the future METRO E Line.
Public Works released a breakdown of what to expect during the construction period:
- Construction activities will begin next week with traffic control installation, pavement removals, tree removals, and utility work.
- Roadwork and utility work involves use of heavy equipment that will increase noise, vibration, and dust in work areas.
- Traffic lanes will be closed or restricted. These restrictions will vary by block depending on construction activity.
- Cross street lane restrictions will reduce travel lanes to 1-lane at times.
- Parking lanes will be closed during construction.
- Business access will remain open during the construction activities.
- Pedestrian detours around work areas will be set up as needed to enable construction. Greater impacts can be expected at intersections where work is occurring.
- Metro Transit buses will be detoured over to Lyndale Ave via Lake St or 31st and 24th St starting April 1.