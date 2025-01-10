Uptown Art Fair gets new name, finds permanent home at Bachman’s

A decade-long tradition now has a permanent home and a new name.

Organizers of the Uptown Art Fair say the event is permanently moving to the Bachman’s parking lot on Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis.

They say the new location is due to construction along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown, coupled with the significant rise in production costs.

The event was held at Bachman’s this past summer and was a huge success with both the artists and the community.

In addition to the location change, organizers say the event will be renamed the SoMi (South Minneapolis) Art Fair.

“This exciting evolution marks a pivotal moment for the Uptown Art Fair, reflecting its resilience and commitment to adapting to the complexities of hosting large-scale urban events while addressing the changing needs of the community.,” said Jill Osiecki, director of Uptown Art Fair. “The SoMi Art Fair will also serve as a critical fundraiser for the Uptown Association, helping to sustain future programming and ensure ongoing support for the Uptown neighborhood.”

The event, which features over 300 artists, art demonstrations, live music and food, will be held Aug. 2-3.