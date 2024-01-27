Unsteady ice causes Luminary Loppet to move to land

Luminary Loppet, scheduled for Feb. 3, has been moved to land, the Loppet Foundation announced Friday. The event was set to take place on Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis.

“Please note that our Luminarians are working hard to bring the magic and that some surprises may be in store as we alter features accordingly with Mother Nature,” the foundation wrote in a promotional email. “The features depicted on the ice will be on land with you!”

This will be the second straight year the Loppet Foundation moved Luminary Loppet off Lake of the Isles over unstable ice. In 2023, a Valentine’s Day downpour played spoiler just a few days before the event was set to take place.

Several Twin Cities events have been canceled, postponed or moved due to unusually high temperatures causing potentially unsafe ice conditions.

Recent examples include the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship being canceled and various outdoor ice rinks shutting down early for the season.

Stay up-to-date on the Luminary Loppet here.