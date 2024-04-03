Twins issue excused absence letter for fans ahead of home opener

Baseball fans looking to get out of work or school for the Minnesota Twins home opener may now have an easier time of doing just that – assuming their boss or teacher accepts the letter posted on the team’s social media accounts on Wednesday morning.

The letter, dated April 4, asks that the person handing it in be excused from any and all non-Twins related activities for the day, as the team plays the Cleveland Guardians.

Just in case you need this for tomorrow!https://t.co/geFjt2TgU4 pic.twitter.com/nYczlyxKVH — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 3, 2024

First pitch for Thursday’s game is at 3:10 p.m.

The forecast is currently calling for a high around 50 degrees, with partly sunny conditions and winds coming out of the north at around 10-15 mph.

Earlier this week, team officials announced new concessions available this season at Target Field.

Earlier this week, team officials announced new concessions available this season at Target Field.

