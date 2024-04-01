New concessions unveiled at Target Field

Although the Minnesota Twins have their home opener later this week, workers at Target Field unveiled new items fans can enjoy this season on Monday morning.

New food and beverages include the following:

Smashed Baked Potato: Served with choice of toppings, including butter, sour cream, beer cheese, green onions, bacon bits, chopped brisket and chili.

East Coast BBQ Mac N’ Meat: Mac and cheese topped with choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork.

Curds and Cakes Deep Fried Oreos

Red Cow Ultimate Burger: Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with Wisconsin-aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Red Cow sauce.

Official Fried Chicken Mighty Buffalo Dry Rub Wings: Marinated, breaded and pressure-fried with Official Fried Chicken’s custom Buffalo Dry Rub Seasoning.

Papa Pete’s Mini Donuts: Fried donuts tossed in cinnamon and sugar.

Lord Fletcher’s Walleye Burger: Seared walleye burger served with smoked tartar sauce.

S’mores Boozy Ice Cream: Vodka and toasted marshmallow syrup mixed with delicious chocolate soft serve ice cream, topped with marshmallows and graham crackers.

C.R.E.A.M. Smoothie: Collagen peptides, aloe, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, dates and agave syrup.

BluePrint Smoothie: Blueberry, avocado, banana, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, coconut milk and agave.

Team officials add the Family Value Stands will return this season, located in three sections, which will have classic baseball foods all priced under $5.

The team’s home opener is Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be just after 3 p.m.

The Twins took two of three against the Kansas City Royals in the first series of the season and have an off day on Monday. The team will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Brewers have their first home series of the season.

