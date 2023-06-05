Trial to begin Monday for man accused of firing gun at Mall of America

One of the men accused of firing shots at the Mall of America nearly one year ago is scheduled to go on trial Monday.

Shamar Lark, 21, faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors allege Lark and his co-defendant Rashad May got into a fight with four other people near the checkout area in the Nike store.

Surveillance footage from the mall appears to show Lark returning with a gun and firing it inside the store before running away.

No one was injured.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, May entered a guilty plea in April to one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

May and Lark were arrested in Chicago while three others – Selena Raghubir, Denesh Raghubir and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold – were arrested shortly after and charged with aiding an offender.

Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday after pleading guilty to aiding an offender to avoid arrest, which carries a possible sentence of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Meanwhile, court records show his then-girlfriend, Selena Raghubir, has a jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

Selena Raghubir is the cousin of Denesh Raghubir, who was identified as the driver of the shuttle that picked up May and Lark.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in March, 22-year-old Denesh Raghubir died from a drug overdose, therefore causing his case to be dismissed. He had been out of custody on conditional bail.

Lark’s trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. He could serve up to seven years for the second-degree assault charge and two years for intentionally discharging a weapon. He also faces a maximum sentence of five years for the possession of a pistol in a public place without a permit, if convicted.

The complaint adds that prosecutors are seeking an aggravated sentence based on Lark’s previous firearm-related offenses, the seriousness of the nature of the crime, and the fact that children saw, heard, and witnessed the offense.

