Thursday is the deadline for Hennepin County to meet jail inmate population deadline

Thursday is the latest deadline for Hennepin County to reduce its jail population to no more than 600 inmates.

That’s the latest order from the Minnesota Department of Corrections related to concerns about overcrowding and safety. An extension was granted in mid-November by the DOC for moving inmates in order to get under the limit. Earlier in the month, the jail had about 900 inmates.

As of Thursday morning, the jail website showed 571 inmates being held, however, it isn’t known at this time how many more inmates — if any — will be moved to stay under the 600-person maximum. Currently, there are 265 Hennepin County inmates being held in other facilities.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for an update on the inmate population status and hasn’t heard back as of this publishing.

The county is paying more than $5 million to keep moving inmates to seven other counties as laid out in various agreements.

The jail dashboard can be found here, and a video on how to use the dashboard can be viewed here.