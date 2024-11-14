Deadline nearing for reduction of Hennepin County Jail inmate population

Thursday is the deadline for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to get its jail population to under 600 inmates.

That’s according to an order citing overcrowding and safety concerns that was filed just last week by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC).

As of Thursday morning, there are still more than 750 inmates being held at the facility in downtown Minneapolis. Sheriff Dewanna Witt said just days ago that she was appealing the order and was already in the process of moving nearly 200 inmates to other county jails.

