Taste of Minnesota sets musical lineup

Ashley Halbach KSTP
Crowds gather for the Taste of Minnesota festivities Sunday (2023, KSTP).

On Thursday, the 2024 musical lineup for Taste of Minnesota was announced by the organizers.

The headliners for the free two-day festival are Martina McBride and Jimmy Jam & Terris Lewis with special guests with other well-known acts performing each day.

The event is happening July 6 and 7 in downtown Minneapolis from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The festival was brought back last year following a many-year hiatus and drew huge crowds who encountered long lines for food and drinks during a very hot summer weekend.

Event organizers say this year’s festivities will encompass a larger area and have more vendors and attractions than in 2023.

The full Great Clips Main Stage Music line-up is as follows:

Saturday, July 6

  • Koo Koo
  • Sophia Eris
  • The Wallflowers 
  • SURPRISE GUEST – TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER
  • Martina McBride 

Sunday, July 7

  • Sounds of Blackness 
  • Johnny Holm Band
  • Morris Day and the Time
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis plus special guests

