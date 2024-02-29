Taste of Minnesota sets musical lineup
On Thursday, the 2024 musical lineup for Taste of Minnesota was announced by the organizers.
The headliners for the free two-day festival are Martina McBride and Jimmy Jam & Terris Lewis with special guests with other well-known acts performing each day.
The event is happening July 6 and 7 in downtown Minneapolis from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
The festival was brought back last year following a many-year hiatus and drew huge crowds who encountered long lines for food and drinks during a very hot summer weekend.
Event organizers say this year’s festivities will encompass a larger area and have more vendors and attractions than in 2023.
The full Great Clips Main Stage Music line-up is as follows:
Saturday, July 6
- Koo Koo
- Sophia Eris
- The Wallflowers
- SURPRISE GUEST – TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER
- Martina McBride
Sunday, July 7
- Sounds of Blackness
- Johnny Holm Band
- Morris Day and the Time
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis plus special guests
