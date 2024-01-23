Taste of Minnesota returns for 2024

Organizers for the Taste of Minnesota say the event will be back this summer.

The event will be held on Nicollet Mall on July 6th and 7th.

The Taste of Minnesota promises great music, food, outdoor family fun and a few surprises for this year’s event.

This will be the second year of holding the event in downtown Minneapolis after an eight-year hiatus. Admission is free but there will be tickets issued so organizers can get an official number for attendance.

Musical acts have yet to be announced, but last year’s event featured Third Eye Blind and Big Boi.

