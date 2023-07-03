Taste of Minnesota’s return draws thousands to downtown Minneapolis

Taste of Minnesota returns

Taste of Minnesota returned to the Twin Cities with new flavor on Sunday after an eight-year break.

Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Minneapolis for the first time to taste some Minnesota favorites. In the past, the event was held in St. Paul.

Lines stretched down Fifth Street South as people waited to enter the food festival.

“There’s a lot of people. It’s crowded, lots of walking. It’s good to see people out in the community again,” said Tracy Brown, a Taste of Minnesota attendee.

RELATED: Taste of Minnesota, last held in 2015, to return this summer

The event arrived in the downtown area as the city is doing its best to make a comeback.

“I think it’s great for Minneapolis,” said Henry Fisher, a Taste of Minnesota attendee.

Fisher’s first stop on his food tour was a taco truck, and it did not disappoint.

“It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s my first time,” Fisher said.

People of all ages took a trip to the free two-day event with music, entertainment and cuisine around every corner.

“We’re cooking ribs, pork belly, pork shoulder and mac and cheese,” said Jake Johnson with Animales Barbecue Co.

Lines snaked through the food festival. Some vendors explained they didn’t expect the crowds to be so large.

“It’s crazy. We didn’t really know what to expect and it’s just been, like you said, shoulder to shoulder down here all day,” Johnson said.

“Hopefully it’s a sign of good things to come that people can come downtown and be safe,” Kenric McMurtry, Taste of Minnesota attendee, said.

Minneapolis police were visible at the event. Violence interrupters were also in the area to help keep people safe.

RELATED: Security plans in place for Taste of Minnesota this holiday weekend

Even with the high temps, some said seeing people pack the streets of downtown felt like a breath of fresh air.

“It’s a great thing to see everyone and I think everyone feels the same way,” Fisher said.

The event is open Sunday and Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Metro Transit has free transit passes for the event.