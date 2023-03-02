Suspect in St. Paul shooting that killed 2 after celebration of life arrested

Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a weekend shooting that killed two people outside a celebration of life.

Thursday, St. Paul Police said 52-year-old John Lee Edmondson was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. However, he hadn’t been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon.

The shooting, which happened this past Saturday, killed two men and hurt three others. Those killed have been identified as 37-year-old Troy Kennedy and 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr., a popular local chef known as “Chef Hot Hands.”

Police say the shooting occurred on the 500 block of Dale Street North at around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 25. After the celebration of life ended, investigators believe an altercation in the parking lot of a nearby building escalated into shots being fired.

The deaths are the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in St. Paul.