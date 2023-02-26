St. Paul police investigating shooting that killed 2, injured 3

Two people were killed and three others were injured following a shooting in St. Paul, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 500 block of Dale Street N on a report of a person shot, according to St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. When officers got the scene, they found that five people had been shot.

Some of the victims had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicles, police said.

The first victim, a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene by St. Paul Fire paramedics.

The second victim, a man, was pronounced deceased at the hospital after being brought there by a private vehicle.

Two of the surviving victims — a man in critical condition and a woman in stable condition — were brought to Regions Hospital. Another woman was brought to United Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred in a parking lot after a celebration of life in a nearby building. After the event ended, there was an altercation and shots were fired.

Investigators are working to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible. Police have not yet determined the motive for the shooting, but Sgt. Ernster said that investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

No arrests have been made.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victims and their exact cause of death, which will be released on the St. Paul Police Department’s Twitter account.

These are the city’s 4th and 5th homicide victims of the year.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured a police presence and crime scene tape in the area.

Governor Tim Walz tweeted Saturday night calling the gun violence in St. Paul this weekend “unacceptable.”

The gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable. I’m committed to increasing public safety funding, getting illegal guns off the streets, and addressing gang activity to curb the cycle of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 26, 2023

Police are expected to have media availability later Saturday night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.