Police identify 2 men killed Saturday in St. Paul shooting

Law enforcement has identified the two men who died after a shooting Saturday in St. Paul.

Monday, the St. Paul Police Department identified the men as 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr., of Hugo, and 37-year-old Troy Kennedy, of St. Paul.

Jiles was known as a popular local chef, Chef Hot Hands, whose business serves the Hugo and Lino Lakes area. The Quad Area Chamber of Commerce mourned his loss, posting on social media, “We will remember his warm smile and passion for serving people. “

The shooting, which happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Dale Street North, also injured three others, one critically. Police didn’t provide an update on their conditions as of Monday.

According to police, investigators believe the shooting happened in a parking lot after a celebration of life in a nearby building. After the event ended, there was an altercation, and shots were fired.

Police haven’t announced any arrests in the case as of Monday.

The deaths are the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in St. Paul, the department says. However, they’ve all been in the past two weeks.

The shooting led to renewed calls for peace, with Gov. Tim Walz calling it “unacceptable” in a tweet. St. Paul faith leaders also told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re working to bring the feuding groups of teenagers together for a meeting to promote peace.

Investigations into the shootings remain active.