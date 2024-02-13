Student in custody after tip leads to gun being found at Central High School

Leaders at Central High School say a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon after a tip was made about a weapon potentially being on campus.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained a letter from Cherise Ayers, the Principal for Central High School, who said staff received a tip Monday afternoon about a student possibly having a weapon, which was later determined to be a gun.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) was called around 2:15 p.m., and Ayers said staff placed the building on a hold in place while also contacting the St. Paul Public Schools Security and Emergency Management team.

According to police, officers worked with staff and members of St. Paul School Security to determine suspects.

St. Paul police say the first student suspected of having a gun was confronted about it and wasn’t possessing one.

However, after police say they received additional information, they found another student suspected of having the weapon. Officers, as well as members of school security, then went to speak with that student, identified by police as a male.

However, when that student was brought into the hallway, police say he tried to run from officers, who caught up to him and took him into custody, adding a handgun was recovered from him.

Police say he was brought to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is expected to be held on charges of Possession of a Handgun by an Ineligible as well as Possession of a Handgun on School Property.

No threats were made, and no one was injured throughout the course of the incident, Ayers added.

Students were dismissed a few minutes late due to officers leaving the building.

“As the leader of this building, I can’t stress enough for all members of our Central community to say something if you see or hear any safety concerns. It is not lost on me that this is the second such incident we have had this school year. It is also the second time that we have had a safe outcome. This only happens when we are working together to care for everyone. If you have any weapons in your home, make sure they are safely stored and not accessible. All reports or tips are investigated,” Ayers wrote.

