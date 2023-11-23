Student in custody after gun found at Central High School

A Central High School student was taken into custody after a gun was found in his backpack on Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Paul Police Department.

Just after noon on Tuesday, officers responded to Central High School after St. Paul Public School Security reported they had a student detained after they found a gun in his backpack.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old student and his backpack containing the 9mm handgun were turned over to police.

Security officers stated that while talking with the student he appeared to distance himself from his backpack. The officers then investigated, found the gun and called for police to respond.

Police say that the the student was brought to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center and booked for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, possession of a firearm with no serial number and possession of a firearm on school property.

Central High School Principal Cherise Ayers issued the following statement regarding the incident: