Students interrupt Central High School graduation, instigate fights; no arrests made

nbsp;

Law enforcement was called to the scene of a graduation ceremony in St. Paul to break up fights on Monday night, police say.

St. Paul Police say the graduation ceremony for Central High School students at the RiverCenter’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium was interrupted by the late arrival of a large group of teens around 9:15 p.m.

The teens then began disrupting the ceremony by “interrupting the graduation and speakers.” Eventually, minor fights broke out between 200-300 of the students, according to police. A department spokesperson was unable to immediately provide the exact number of kids who arrived late and then began instigating fights and disruptions.

Due to the large number of students involved in the fights, officers from the St. Paul Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit and the State Patrol got involved and tried to get the teens to leave.

There were no injuries or arrests, police say.