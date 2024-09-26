Student arrested after gun found at Park Center High School

A student at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park was arrested Wednesday after school staff found a gun in the student’s backpack.

Brooklyn Park police officers and school resource officers responded to the school at 1:53 p.m. after school staff reported finding a gun in a student’s backpack.

RELATED: No weapons found at Park High School following call from a concerned parent

The backpack was immediately secured and the student was arrested without incident.

There is no threat to the school at this time.

RELATED: Report of student with weapon unfounded; lockdown lifted at Roseville Area High School