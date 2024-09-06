No weapons found at Park High School following call from a concerned parent

The city of Cottage Grove said Park High School was placed on hold Friday after they got a call about a student having a weapon.

According to a news release from the city, Park High School’s office took a call from a concerned parent who said they had overheard that a student on the bus with their child had a weapon in their backpack.

After learning of this, the school’s student resource officer called in other officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department to help investigate.

The school was placed on hold while law enforcement looked into the validity of the concern. Ultimately, no weapons were found, and they determined that no threats were made. However, the school and police said these threats are taken very seriously.

They also advised parents to talk to their children about how important it is for them to report similar concerns to a trusted adult at the school, as students often know situations before adults do.

The incident comes two days after a Georgia teen killed four people at his high school.