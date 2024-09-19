Report of student with weapon unfounded; lockdown lifted at Roseville Area High School

Roseville Area High School entered a lockdown Thursday after the school received reports that a student was in possession of a weapon.

A message was sent to families within Roseville Area High School, which said the building was in lockdown with police on the scene. A district spokesperson later said no weapons were found and the lockdown had been lifted.

Roseville police officers will stay on campus through the rest of the school day.

The school district said it will release more information at a later time.