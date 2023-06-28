Stone Arch Bridge to close in the evenings leading up to July 4 with temporary gates

The Stone Arch Bridge will be blocked off from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday until July 5, according to an announcement from Minneapolis Park Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer.

Last year’s 4th of July saw fireworks fired at people and homes that injured several people.

Shaffer said in her post that “We cannot repeat the threat to general public safety in our parks and streets that we experienced last year at this time.”